4 October 2025 Build 20254510 Edited 4 October 2025 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
-Fixed WASD movement not working after pressing a slider
-Fixed Bank Level not resetting on data wipe
-Fixed rounding issues with currency displays
-Updated translations

