📢 Attention, citizens!

By decree of the Party, the Prologue advances ever further. Discipline is tightened, enemies grow sharper, and John Holden’s path becomes more perilous. Here is what has been refined for your continued loyalty and vigilance:

NPC behavior during alerts improved: they now pursue and search for John longer and more actively. Both chasing and searching now happen at running speed. Fixed a bug where NPCs sometimes failed to call allied NPCs for help.

NPCs whose rank is higher than John’s by +1/+2 levels now spot him +50%/+100% faster. This applies to both normal detection and their Sixth Sense (base detection speed has been slightly slowed).

NPCs now hear gunshots and the impacts of other NPCs attacks, and will react accordingly.

If John gets too close, NPCs can now shove and stun him. Even neutral civilians, like doctors, may push him away.

NPCs are now less precise in tracking John’s exact position and lose him faster when he hides behind cover or in bushes.

Elite Soldiers can now run even in their heavy armor. With their rank 3 advantage, they are now far deadlier opponents.