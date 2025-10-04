Small Glitch Fixes (Oroboros)
Update notes via Steam Community
There was a very unfun bug with Oroboros' ability where his attack would not work after he lost a bubble shield. It was a stupid bug - a single line of code fixed it. I also found a place where Oroboros was still bouncing on a ramp (he was interacting with the ramp like a wow). While fixing these things, I also took some time to adjust how the health bar looked in solo mode.
