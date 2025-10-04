We’re excited to unveil version 0.8.8.1, bringing a major update — Elites have arrived to the Journal! You can now track all elite encounters across Eratiath, alongside bosses, for a complete record of your conquests. This update also includes numerous fixes, balance adjustments, and visual improvements to polish your experience.
Main Features
- Elites are now included in the Journal (Bestiary) — you can view all elite creatures alongside bosses, with detailed tracking of your progress.
- The Slayer skill now progresses with both elites and bosses, and their damage reduction applies to both.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed tooltip for Draconium Scalegrasp.
- Resolved an issue affecting the Cryonexus level.
- Corrected tooltip for The Light’s Refuge quest.
- Fixed the minimap marker for Temple Guardian.
- Updated STR and CON tooltips to reflect recent block chance changes.
- Corrected stat values for Plaguehide Leggings.
New Features & Enhancements
- Player corpse minimap icon changed to yellow for better visibility.
- Mineral nodes now appear as brown icons on the minimap for easier identification.
- Updated Grimnir’s appearance to clearly show his enslavement by orcs.
- Updated to the latest Unity engine version to patch a security vulnerability.
Balance Changes
- Runeshield: Slightly reduced duration and decreased cast time.
- Ranger
- Added new Advanced Skill: Wild Roar (AoE Taunt) — improving tank build viability.
- Moved Forest Guardian’s Aid to a veteran mastery skill.
- Removed Arcane Resolution (ranger is not spell power-based).
- Rogue
- Evasion is now instant cast, with reduced rage cost and shorter cooldown.
- Increased respawn chance for Frenzied Troll.
Thank you for your continued support and feedback!
If you encounter any issues, please share them on our Community Hub or Discord server.
Happy adventuring, heroes of Eratiath!
— The Ancient Kingdoms Dev Team
Changed files in this update