Elites are now included in the Journal (Bestiary) — you can view all elite creatures alongside bosses, with detailed tracking of your progress.



Fixed tooltip for Draconium Scalegrasp .



. Resolved an issue affecting the Cryonexus level.



level. Corrected tooltip for The Light’s Refuge quest.



quest. Fixed the minimap marker for Temple Guardian .



. Updated STR and CON tooltips to reflect recent block chance changes.



Player corpse minimap icon changed to yellow for better visibility.



minimap icon changed to for better visibility. Mineral nodes now appear as brown icons on the minimap for easier identification.



now appear as on the minimap for easier identification. Updated Grimnir’s appearance to clearly show his enslavement by orcs.



to clearly show his enslavement by orcs. Updated to the latest Unity engine version to patch a security vulnerability.



Runeshield : Slightly reduced duration and decreased cast time.



- Added new Advanced Skill: Wild Roar (AoE Taunt) — improving tank build viability.

- Moved Forest Guardian’s Aid to a veteran mastery skill .

- Removed Arcane Resolution (ranger is not spell power-based).



- Evasion is now instant cast , with reduced rage cost and shorter cooldown .



Greetings, adventurers!We’re excited to unveil, bringing a major update —You can now track allacross Eratiath, alongside bosses, for a complete record of your conquests. This update also includes numerous fixes, balance adjustments, and visual improvements to polish your experience.Thank you for your continued support and feedback!If you encounter any issues, please share them on ouror