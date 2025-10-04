A big update to Celtreos!





UI Accessibility Updates

“Celtreos” now supports multiple text sizes: in the option screens, in story pages, and in the score display during the game. This can also affect layout, e.g. story pages can be arranged differently to suit the new text size or some UI text labels may wrap to multiple lines.

By default, this will mirror your system-wide Accessibility settings. Note that system settings are more granular; although you can adjust a slider to a variety of text sizes, Celtreos will only adapt to small, medium or large depending on where the slider is.

Since the Mac does not yet provide Accessibility settings on a per-app basis (except for Apple apps), “Celtreos” has a new View menu with items to override text size for Celtreos itself. You can choose to keep mirroring the system-wide setting, or override with Small, Normal or Large.

When the setting is changed, the UI will update immediately.

Performance

On supported Macs and displays, the game can now run at 120 FPS. This will only happen if the Best setting is used in Graphics Quality (or if the Automatic setting determines that Best should be used).

Minor tweaks have been made to improve game performance, especially on mobile.

App Icon

The game icon has been updated to a format compatible with macOS “Tahoe” (though it also changes on older Macs). Due to the way Steam patches games, the OS may not recognize the new icon immediately and it may even appear blank; it may require a restart or other update from the system to correct the icon.

Bug Fixes

Several minor bugs have been fixed: