4 October 2025 Build 20254475 Edited 4 October 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bug on the Castle map - a tree with an apple blocked the passage
  • Added screen shake when you defeat or damage some enemies
  • Fixed bug with the invisible chest on the "China" map
  • Adjusted volume of the campaign intro

