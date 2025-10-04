- Fixed the bug on the Castle map - a tree with an apple blocked the passage
- Added screen shake when you defeat or damage some enemies
- Fixed bug with the invisible chest on the "China" map
- Adjusted volume of the campaign intro
Visual improvements, bug fixes
