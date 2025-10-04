 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20254462
Update notes via Steam Community
A Unity vulnerability has come to light. This update is to fix this vulnerability and to keep all of you safe from any threats. There's currently no evidence of impact on users, but we're taking this seriously to ensure you're on the latest and safest version of our game.

You can read more about this here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2220571
