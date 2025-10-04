A Unity vulnerability has come to light. This update is to fix this vulnerability and to keep all of you safe from any threats. There's currently no evidence of impact on users, but we're taking this seriously to ensure you're on the latest and safest version of our game.
You can read more about this here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Unity Vulnerability | Update Required
