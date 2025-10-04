 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 4 October 2025 Build 20254456 Edited 4 October 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s finally here. After 14 months of silence, Ranch Mayhem has returned in the biggest update the game has ever had: a complete remaster. Rebuilt from the ground up with a brand-new engine, better progression, a reliable save system, and a smoother, more rewarding gameplay loop.

So, what's in the game right now:

  • 10 crops to plant, grow and harvest

  • A whole lineup of automators to use your crops

  • Tons of recipes and items to discover and craft

  • A massive crop shop with hundreds of upgrades to push your yields

  • Shops full of buffs

This update marks a fresh start for the game, but it’s start the beginning. With the new foundation in place, I can finally update Ranch Mayhem the way I’ve always intended.

I won’t tease too much, but here’s a glimpse of what’s planned for the future:

  • Realistic seasons and weather that affect crops in unforeseen ways

  • Pests and bosses to fight off

  • A new leveling system for the ranch and automators

  • Daily and weekly quests

  • Crop exports and prestige upgrades

Not everything will come at once, and not necessarily in that order, but the important part is that Ranch Mayhem is moving forward again.

And if you haven’t yet, join the Ranch Mayhem Discord for extra rewards, sneak peeks, and a chance to grab free stuff.

That's it for today, thanks for reading and see you next time.

JOIN DISCORD

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2818591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link