It’s finally here. After 14 months of silence, Ranch Mayhem has returned in the biggest update the game has ever had: a complete remaster. Rebuilt from the ground up with a brand-new engine, better progression, a reliable save system, and a smoother, more rewarding gameplay loop.

So, what's in the game right now:

10 crops to plant, grow and harvest

A whole lineup of automators to use your crops

Tons of recipes and items to discover and craft

A massive crop shop with hundreds of upgrades to push your yields

Shops full of buffs

This update marks a fresh start for the game, but it’s start the beginning. With the new foundation in place, I can finally update Ranch Mayhem the way I’ve always intended.

I won’t tease too much, but here’s a glimpse of what’s planned for the future:

Realistic seasons and weather that affect crops in unforeseen ways

Pests and bosses to fight off

A new leveling system for the ranch and automators

Daily and weekly quests

Crop exports and prestige upgrades

Not everything will come at once, and not necessarily in that order, but the important part is that Ranch Mayhem is moving forward again.

And if you haven’t yet, join the Ranch Mayhem Discord for extra rewards, sneak peeks, and a chance to grab free stuff.

That's it for today, thanks for reading and see you next time.

