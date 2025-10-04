Hello everyone! We have released a patch for Enzio-Ware to patch out a security vulnerability identified with the Unity Engine. As a result of this vulnerability, we have also had to disable all archive branches (hopefully we will be able to distribute patched archives at a later date, it depends on if I can get my hands on the builds as unfortunately some of them never got backed up internally).



This version is not a new build, merely a patched version of the prior build. I have started the process of upgrading Enzio-Ware to a newer version of the editor.



As a progress update, everyone was busy as hell last month. Hecate's episode is technically updated to the new cutscene system, but I'm considering fully rewriting it as I don't like where its at right now. Circumstances also require us to rethink the story for the game's epilogue. I apologize for how slow development has gotten, and am doing my best to try and speed it back up.



Hopefully I can actually update the game substantially this month, but no promises. I dropped down to part-time for school but that still requires me making a game alongside Enzio-Ware, alongside a part-time job I've needed to take up.