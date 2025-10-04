 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20254434 Edited 4 October 2025 – 20:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Critical Security Fix: A critical security vulnerability has been identified affecting games and applications built with Unity. It is strongly recommended to update immediately.
  • Stability Improvements & Minor Bug Fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2525411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link