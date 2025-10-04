h3]🟩 New Feature: Arcade Character Selection[/h3]
At the start of Arcade Mode, you can now choose a player type separate from the original nine classes.
Each player type influences or restricts your build style.
Alex — Balanced
HP +3, Attack Speed +5%, Cooldown Time -5%
Crown of Ash
Increases HP by 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 and Critical Chance by 2% / 4% / 6% / 8% / 10%.
Jet — Minimalist
Attack Speed +25%, Dodge Stamina Cost -10, Cannot Equip Weapons, Cooldown Time +10%
Blazing Gauntlet
When a Critical Hit occurs, Attack Speed increases by 5% / 10% / 15% / 20% / 25% for 3 seconds.
Nico — Migraine
Critical Chance +5%, Critical Damage +25%, Back Attack Damage +50%,
Basic Attack Damage (excluding Skills) -25%, HP -3
Running Shoes
Dash Attack Damage increases by 50% / 100% / 150% / 200% / 250%.
Clearing the game with one of these characters will unlock a special unique item in-game.
🎉 Thank you for your continued support!
Arcade Player Selection Update
Update notes via Steam Community
