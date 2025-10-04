-- THE GAME SWITCHES TO HALLOWEEN MODE EVERY OCTOBER!

Scary things happen, new decorations appear,

and a few little secrets…

-- ADDED SMALL EXTRA DETAILS, such as the ability to make the chandelier fall.

Previously, this was only possible with bombs and without any animation.

-- ADDED A SOUND SETTING that allows you to greatly lower the volume of screamers for those who can’t handle them.

-- ADDED THE ABILITY TO OPEN THE GAME FOLDER directly from the selection menu.

-- FIXED A MULTIPLAYER BUG:

when reviving a player, it sometimes took too long or could even last indefinitely.

-- CHANGED THE LABEL OF “PERFORMANCE MODE” IN THE GRAPHICS SETTINGS:

many players, due to modern games, think “Performance Mode” means more FPS than other settings,

but it actually just lowers quality for older devices.

It only improves performance if other settings cause lag.

-- ATTEMPT TO INCREASE PERFORMANCE IN LOW-QUALITY MODE to reduce game overload.

-- CHANGED THE BEGINNING OF THE GAME to make it faster and less drawn out.

The intro has been greatly shortened, and timing adjustments have been made.

-- AND MANY OTHER SMALL CHANGES.