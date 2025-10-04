The death of the Demon Hunter "Misamo" squad members will cause the "Scientist team" mission in Shadow Forest to stall. It has now been updated so that friendly units no longer die in battle.
Update the display of several UI features.
UnpredictableStar 1.0.27 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update