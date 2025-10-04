 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20254326 Edited 4 October 2025 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Several patches for the game were released over these three days. There were quite a few fixes, but a few are worth mentioning:
1. Achievements have been fixed. Due to a technical issue, they were not only unavailable, but also completely disrupted Ukraine's courses. By the way, expect a redesign of achievements in the future.
2. Fixed a very old problem (since the demo version!) with the “Support Lukashenko” course, namely with checking for the availability of money.
3. Fixed the function of giving new names to countries (previously, instead of a new name, you could see “NO”).

In general, now you can play for Ukraine in any way without any problems! Finally!

4. The field of view now also disables the display of troop models. At first, I didn't want to do this because it looked pretty cool, but it will be more logical and much more efficient, because with a large number of troops, it put a heavy load on the GPU.

5. The script responsible for AI offensive actions has been significantly sped up. Previously, this was the bottleneck for game optimization during wars, so now everything looks much smoother.
6. The limit on the number of troops that countries can create at the beginning of the game has been slightly increased (this was made possible by point 4). On the other hand, this will, of course, cause a slight decrease in FPS in the first month of the game, but it is not significant. Expect even more troops in the future!

Changed files in this update

