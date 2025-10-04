What’s new in the update:
-Level transitions are now smoother — start from a safe room.
-Reaper AI bugs fixed.
-New gameplay details and minor improvements added.
-Story expanded: extended intro scene and additional comics.
Thank you all for your feedback!
Your comments help me make the game better. Please share your thoughts, suggestions, and video reviews on YouTube, Twitch, and other platforms — it really helps the game grow!
Update: 1.0.2
