 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20254321 Edited 4 October 2025 – 18:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
What’s new in the update:
-Level transitions are now smoother — start from a safe room.
-Reaper AI bugs fixed.
-New gameplay details and minor improvements added.
-Story expanded: extended intro scene and additional comics.

Thank you all for your feedback!
Your comments help me make the game better. Please share your thoughts, suggestions, and video reviews on YouTube, Twitch, and other platforms — it really helps the game grow!

Changed files in this update

Depot 4040031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link