Thank you for playing Sips and Sonnets!
This hotfix contains the following:
- Fix an audio line.
- Fix two minor typos.
- Tweak a small variable.
- Add a missing line.
Please let us know if you encounter any technical issues. We will do our best to fix them as quickly as possible.
Much Love,
Blue Tango Street
Hotfix 1.0.3
