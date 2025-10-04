 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20254310 Edited 4 October 2025 – 18:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing Sips and Sonnets!


This hotfix contains the following:
- Fix an audio line.
- Fix two minor typos.
- Tweak a small variable.
- Add a missing line.

Please let us know if you encounter any technical issues. We will do our best to fix them as quickly as possible.


Much Love,
Blue Tango Street

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3176191
macOS Depot 3176192
