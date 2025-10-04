- Shop 'til you Squeak achievement is fixed and works for all shop items.
- Added a glow for bullets that also indicates the bullets buffs - for example: orange bullet glow means it's buffed by Bulletfocus.
- Enemy health scaling fixed for campaign.
- Campster pierce fixed.
Enjoy!
Update Notes For 4th of October
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update