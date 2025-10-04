 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20254302 Edited 4 October 2025 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Shop 'til you Squeak achievement is fixed and works for all shop items.
- Added a glow for bullets that also indicates the bullets buffs - for example: orange bullet glow means it's buffed by Bulletfocus.
- Enemy health scaling fixed for campaign.
- Campster pierce fixed.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3834131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link