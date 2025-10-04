ADDED
- Damage breakdown mention + how-to in Tutorial task + step to help new players better understand battle/damage outcomes.
- When closing the tutorial window, it will now turn into a little 'book' icon on the UI so that you can open it later if you want/need to.
CHANGED
- Updated the game engine to match the latest security update.
- Renamed 'Library' tag into 'Code' tag for filtering mods on the Workshop.
- Yellow fuel icon indicating low fuel for a unit now starts showing from 30% instead of 40% of available fuel remaining.
- Increased modded tiles resolution from 256 to 512 (sharper).
- Increased modded units resolution from 256 to 512 (sharper).
- Moved map opacity window to the right of the plans drawing window.
- Removed char limit on Workshop Uploader mod description/changelog text fields.
- Rebalanced Operation Crusader (Axis side) campaign scenario.
- Reworked the UI of the main menu scenario editor UI.
FIXED
- Started a rework of the sync code for real time multiplayer, many issues have been fixed.
- Italian Littorio BB 1942 refit stats were a little off.
- Notifications shown to non active human players in real time multiplayer.
- Changing the 'sleep state' of a unit was not synced properly in real time multiplayer.
- Field modifications category in the Policies menu was not properly localized.
- Typo in a Finnish village on Europe scenario.
- One airfield in Albania on Europe scenario was providing manpower and income.
- Partisans not spawning in a rare, specific case.
- AI carriers could, in rare cases, stay stranded at sea instead of going back to harbour to refuel.
Changed files in this update