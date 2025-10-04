v0.44.0.0

New:

Added a new reward room to change special ability.

Changes:

Chaos Mode: When shuffling weapons after opening a treasure chest, special ability is also shuffled with teammates. If playing alone, a random special ability will be selected.

Characters: Witch Doctor: Starting bonus Totem Poison On Hit Chance increased by 25%. changed to All Poison On Hit Chance Increased by 25%.



Weapons: Flame Wall: Damage area collision size increased by 50%. Flame Wall rotation angle is now randomized, allowing to possibly hit the same enemy(s) many more times.

Fireball: The chance to trigger extra projectiles on hit increased from 50% to 100%. Damage of extra projectiles decreased from 70% to 60%.

Nature Aura: Rotation speed increased from 14 to 21. Time to trigger area damage on each projectile decreased from 4s to 2.5s. Damage of trigger area damage increased from 25% to 75%.

Razor Leaf: Bleed On Hit count 3 added. Chance to Bleed On Hit 25% added.

Frost Wand: Pierce Count increased from 1 to 2.

Static Trail: Attack cooldown decreased from 1s to 0.9s. Area Size increased from 2 to 2.25. Added Instant tag.

Shock Nova: Attack distance increased from 4.5 to 5.75. Shock count on hit increased from 6 to 9.

Poison Nova: Poison count on hit increased from 8 to 14. Knockback distance increased from 5 to 9. Attack distance increased from 5 to 5.25.

Iron Ball Hammer: Starts with 5% to explode on death when killing an enemy.

Smith’s Hammer: Attack distance increased from 4 to 4.24.

Zombie Warrior: Splash damage multiplier increased from 33% to 50%.



Extra damage taken while having the Undead debuff decreased from 100% to 50%

Reward rooms are now bigger and have choices of up to 3 rooms instead of 2.

The amount of regular minions spawned no longer increases with more active players, but now scale health higher than before to compensate. This allows for more “safe space” to move around in when playing 4 players with the recent size changes to fight rooms made smaller. Regular enemies’ health multiplier per extra player increased from 15% to 45%.

Elite enemies' health multiplier per extra player increased from 22% to 50%.

The maximum of enemies active at any time no longer scale higher with more players playing. This is to compensate for the above changes.