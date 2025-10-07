Hi all,

This is a small update that adds a new artifact for Survivor Level 3 players. You will need Gravedigger to find it.

Added a mysterious new artifact that can be revealed by cleaning a barnacle encrusted bottle. Have a look at Tessa and Margie's deals in the Workshop.

The sling goblin follower in Guardian's Gate now costs both Brimstone and Obsidian Shards.

Work on the DLC is coming along nicely and we will soon announce it's release date. It will contain an oversized map with "lots" of new content.

Till later,

André