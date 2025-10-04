 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20254111 Edited 4 October 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone, I'm just doing the same unity update the rest of us unity devs should be doing.

But I figure while I'm here I just want to give some genuine thanks to everyone who has played With Shining Eyes over the past year and a half it's been out. I am always amazed when someone leaves a review, posts something in the discussion page, posts a screenshot, does a live stream, or even made fan art!

I thought it would just be my mom and a couple of my friends who would play it and that would be the end of nearly 18 months of work, but people still seem to be playing it even if it may be only a few, the game is being kept alive and that really means a lot to me. So thank you again.

All the best,
Lucas

