- Updated the game to a patched version of the Unity Editor provided by Unity Technologies.
- This patch fixes a potential vulnerability that could, under certain conditions, allow unsafe file loading or information access on local devices.
Nomyou 1.098 Unity Vulnerability Fix
What’s Changed:
