Hey,

this comes a bit rushed, but I wanted to patch the game up to latest quickly due to the security vulnerability found in Unity recently.

The tutorial was a mess and needed an overhaul, so here it is. The lessons are now selected from a list and can be completed so that you can keep track of what you have done and what may be new to you. This will be useful especially as new features are added to the game. The lessons themselves are still the old ones and will certainly be refreshed during Early Access.

Apart from that, there are few fixes and improvements with more to come soon.

Particularly, I improved the "over the top rope" detection for battle royals. It should be more reliable now, especially since it now also considers the bending of the top rope. Suplex somebody on the top rope and they fall out? That should now be handled correctly.

Changes

Menu : Enabled fast list navigation also in Content screen.

Menu : Reduced spacing between many UI items to make better use of screen space.

Rules : Improved over the top rope detection. The system now tracks the movement of the center of the wrestler's upper torso finds its critical position when passing the rope. The bending of the top rope is now taken into account.

Stats : Energy regeneration is now also boosted while walking, sitting or crouching for three or more seconds. This used to be true only for standing still, moving very slowly (impossible when playing with a keyboard) and ragdolling.

Tutorial : Overhauled the way the tutorial works. Lessons are now marked as completed when the corresponding action is peformed. Lessons can now be selected from a list which also shows completion status.

Tutorial: Selection of tutorials is now done from a list.

Fixes

AI : Fixed AI no longer wrestling or escaping mounts, submissions or pinfalls when outside with a looming count-out.

Menu : Disabled inititation of a screen transition during a screen transition.

Tutorial: Fixed AI doing nothing if player's wrestling happens to ragdoll laying prone.

Technical