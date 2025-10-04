Quick hotfix for a few gamebreaking issues:
- Fixed issue where spell selection menu (haste) would work incorrectly due to sort order in battle
- Fixed issue where spell selection dimmer did not fill the screen (black rectangle)
- Fixed hang on resetting progress, now goes back to main menu
Hotfix - Oct 4th
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Solitairica Windows Depot 463981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update