4 October 2025 Build 20254076 Edited 4 October 2025 – 18:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Quick hotfix for a few gamebreaking issues:
- Fixed issue where spell selection menu (haste) would work incorrectly due to sort order in battle
- Fixed issue where spell selection dimmer did not fill the screen (black rectangle)
- Fixed hang on resetting progress, now goes back to main menu

Changed files in this update

Windows Solitairica Windows Depot 463981
