4 October 2025 Build 20254072 Edited 4 October 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity recently discovered a security flaw in their engine and released a hotfix. This build has been updated to the latest version of Unity to pick up the security patch.

For more information, check Unity's documentation: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2644231
Linux Depot 2644232
