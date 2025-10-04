 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20254051 Edited 4 October 2025 – 17:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a security vulnerability in the Unity engine (CVE-2025-59489).
  • Updated the game to the latest Unity version with official security patches.
  • No gameplay changes, just keeping things safe and stable.

Windows 64-bit Depot 3474701
