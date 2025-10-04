- Fixed a security vulnerability in the Unity engine (CVE-2025-59489).
- Updated the game to the latest Unity version with official security patches.
- No gameplay changes, just keeping things safe and stable.
Security Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
