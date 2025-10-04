- Added more tooltips and small tutorials.

- Added more weapon images.

- Polished all tutorial loop.

- Polished all collisions of the tutorial.

- Polished lighting and FX in the tutorial.

- Tutorial now will grant you the materials needed for the first mitochondria

- Expanded the guide, including tips for Assembler, Bio-Lab, Mutations, Expeditions and combat moves.

- Fixed bugs related to tooltips and overlapped windows.

- Added a new progression component to keep track of already seen tooltips.

- Added a holding skin button to the cinematic rather than instant.

- Tutorial is now saved as done once the whole tutorial level is done.