- Added more tooltips and small tutorials.
- Added more weapon images.
- Polished all tutorial loop.
- Polished all collisions of the tutorial.
- Polished lighting and FX in the tutorial.
- Tutorial now will grant you the materials needed for the first mitochondria
- Expanded the guide, including tips for Assembler, Bio-Lab, Mutations, Expeditions and combat moves.
- Fixed bugs related to tooltips and overlapped windows.
- Added a new progression component to keep track of already seen tooltips.
- Added a holding skin button to the cinematic rather than instant.
- Tutorial is now saved as done once the whole tutorial level is done.
