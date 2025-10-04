 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20253990 Edited 4 October 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added more tooltips and small tutorials.
- Added more weapon images.
- Polished all tutorial loop.
- Polished all collisions of the tutorial.
- Polished lighting and FX in the tutorial.
- Tutorial now will grant you the materials needed for the first mitochondria
- Expanded the guide, including tips for Assembler, Bio-Lab, Mutations, Expeditions and combat moves.
- Fixed bugs related to tooltips and overlapped windows.
- Added a new progression component to keep track of already seen tooltips.
- Added a holding skin button to the cinematic rather than instant.
- Tutorial is now saved as done once the whole tutorial level is done.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
