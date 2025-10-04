 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20253987 Edited 4 October 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,

A security vulnerability was identified that affects games and applications built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later for Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems.
So, a tiny patch was made to fix this issue, by using official Unity tool.

For more information: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Edalbung

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2203571
