Hello,
A security vulnerability was identified that affects games and applications built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later for Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems.
So, a tiny patch was made to fix this issue, by using official Unity tool.
For more information: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Edalbung
Patch 1.1.4 - Update Required
Update notes via Steam Community
