Hey hey lovely folks! 😏
We've got a small update for Episode 2 v0.2 ready. It's mostly tweaks and fixes to make things run a bit smoother. Check out the changes below:
Added a new sound effect to the game.
Added the missing image to Scene 1 of Episode 2 v0.2.
Fixed incorrect transitions to properly show the blink effect.
Improved timing for certain renders.
Updated the default save name to 'Episode 2 v0.2' when save descriptions are enabled by the player.
Added new supporters to the Credits screen.
Thanks for playing! If you have any thoughts or suggestions, drop us some feedback. A quick review would mean a lot too. Oh, and the game's on sale right now (20% off)! 💸
