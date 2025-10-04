 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20253953 Edited 4 October 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey hey lovely folks! 😏

We've got a small update for Episode 2 v0.2 ready. It's mostly tweaks and fixes to make things run a bit smoother. Check out the changes below:

  • Added a new sound effect to the game.

  • Added the missing image to Scene 1 of Episode 2 v0.2.

  • Fixed incorrect transitions to properly show the blink effect.

  • Improved timing for certain renders.

  • Updated the default save name to 'Episode 2 v0.2' when save descriptions are enabled by the player.

  • Added new supporters to the Credits screen.

Thanks for playing! If you have any thoughts or suggestions, drop us some feedback. A quick review would mean a lot too. Oh, and the game's on sale right now (20% off)! 💸

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3302661
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3302662
  • Loading history…
Windows Linux DLC 3442670 Depot 3442670
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 3442670 Depot 3442675
  • Loading history…
Windows Linux DLC 3881640 Depot 3881640
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 3881640 Depot 3881641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link