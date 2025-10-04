Hey hey lovely folks! 😏

We've got a small update for Episode 2 v0.2 ready. It's mostly tweaks and fixes to make things run a bit smoother. Check out the changes below:

Added a new sound effect to the game.

Added the missing image to Scene 1 of Episode 2 v0.2.

Fixed incorrect transitions to properly show the blink effect.

Improved timing for certain renders.

Updated the default save name to 'Episode 2 v0.2' when save descriptions are enabled by the player.

Added new supporters to the Credits screen.

Thanks for playing! If you have any thoughts or suggestions, drop us some feedback. A quick review would mean a lot too. Oh, and the game's on sale right now (20% off)! 💸