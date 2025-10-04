 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20253903 Edited 4 October 2025 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch notes!

  • Updated Unity Editor to the latest version to avoid vulnerability CVE-2025-59489

  • Hunt events will now have a chance to provide multiple choices. The chance of this happening will scale with the number of hunt bosses you have already encountered

  • Beekeeper's Bee is now 1/1 (was 1/2)

  • Moth of Hunting changed to only trigger when faith is not full

  • Moth of Sacrificing changed to only trigger on followers with 3 or more health. Its cost is changed to 3 (from 10)

  • Moth of Culling's cost is increased to 6 (from 2)

  • Moth of Blessing is reworked: "At the start of combat, consume 4 faith to double the stats of Fate's Beloved until end of combat"

  • Moth of Draining's cost is increased to 10 (from 6)

  • Moth of Transmuting is reworked: "Fate's Beloved will have death effect: Transfer maximum health to another random follower until end of combat". Its cost is reduced to 10 (from 14)

  • Moth of Annihilating's cost is increased to 20 (from 18)

  • Moth of Splitting's cost is increased to 18 (from 10)

  • Moth of Binding's cost is increased to 14 (from 10)

  • Moth of Cultivating's cost is reduced to 14 (from 18)

  • You can no longer wish for support followers if Fate's Beloved exists (however, you can still get those follower's traits from stranger)

  • In Relic of the Visage, Dragon will now gain additional attack damage as its health get lower

  • Updated some graphic assets and portraits

  • Fixed followers with extremely high attack damage will sometimes deal 0 damage to free company palisade

  • Fixed rerolling will cause locked followers to gain stats in Relic of the Locked

Changed files in this update

