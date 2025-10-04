Patch notes!

Updated Unity Editor to the latest version to avoid vulnerability CVE-2025-59489

Hunt events will now have a chance to provide multiple choices. The chance of this happening will scale with the number of hunt bosses you have already encountered

Beekeeper's Bee is now 1/1 (was 1/2)

Moth of Hunting changed to only trigger when faith is not full

Moth of Sacrificing changed to only trigger on followers with 3 or more health. Its cost is changed to 3 (from 10)

Moth of Culling's cost is increased to 6 (from 2)

Moth of Blessing is reworked: "At the start of combat, consume 4 faith to double the stats of Fate's Beloved until end of combat"

Moth of Draining's cost is increased to 10 (from 6)