Patch notes!
Updated Unity Editor to the latest version to avoid vulnerability CVE-2025-59489
Hunt events will now have a chance to provide multiple choices. The chance of this happening will scale with the number of hunt bosses you have already encountered
Beekeeper's Bee is now 1/1 (was 1/2)
Moth of Hunting changed to only trigger when faith is not full
Moth of Sacrificing changed to only trigger on followers with 3 or more health. Its cost is changed to 3 (from 10)
Moth of Culling's cost is increased to 6 (from 2)
Moth of Blessing is reworked: "At the start of combat, consume 4 faith to double the stats of Fate's Beloved until end of combat"
Moth of Draining's cost is increased to 10 (from 6)
Moth of Transmuting is reworked: "Fate's Beloved will have death effect: Transfer maximum health to another random follower until end of combat". Its cost is reduced to 10 (from 14)
Moth of Annihilating's cost is increased to 20 (from 18)
Moth of Splitting's cost is increased to 18 (from 10)
Moth of Binding's cost is increased to 14 (from 10)
Moth of Cultivating's cost is reduced to 14 (from 18)
You can no longer wish for support followers if Fate's Beloved exists (however, you can still get those follower's traits from stranger)
In Relic of the Visage, Dragon will now gain additional attack damage as its health get lower
Updated some graphic assets and portraits
Fixed followers with extremely high attack damage will sometimes deal 0 damage to free company palisade
Fixed rerolling will cause locked followers to gain stats in Relic of the Locked
