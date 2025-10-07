Unity recently released a security update affecting all versions of their engine. While there’s no indication that Duck Simulator 2 is at risk, we’ve updated the game as a precaution.

Updated versions:

1.3.0-hotfix.1 (speedrunner branch)

2.1.3-hotfix.1 (pre-rewrite branch)

2.2.1-hotfix.1 (default branch)

Please make sure your game is updated to the latest version. For more details, see the Unity security advisory: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Thanks for your support, and happy quacking!

- Eliza