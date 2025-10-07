Unity recently released a security update affecting all versions of their engine. While there’s no indication that Duck Simulator 2 is at risk, we’ve updated the game as a precaution.
Updated versions:
1.3.0-hotfix.1 (speedrunner branch)
2.1.3-hotfix.1 (pre-rewrite branch)
2.2.1-hotfix.1 (default branch)
Please make sure your game is updated to the latest version. For more details, see the Unity security advisory: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Thanks for your support, and happy quacking!
- Eliza
Changed files in this update