4 October 2025 Build 20253890 Edited 4 October 2025 – 18:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes that the game would crash if you opened advanced alchemy for an alchemist from within the character library if you didn't have the character also in your active party.

I'm sorry for the need for multiple hotfixes for the new class, and thank you to everyone who reported bugs! I very much appreciate the reports 💛!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2693731
DLC 2980090 Depot 2980090
DLC 3808170 Depot 3808170
