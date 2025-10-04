Fixes that the game would crash if you opened advanced alchemy for an alchemist from within the character library if you didn't have the character also in your active party.
I'm sorry for the need for multiple hotfixes for the new class, and thank you to everyone who reported bugs! I very much appreciate the reports 💛!
Dawnsbury Days 3.60 (alchemist character library hotfix)
