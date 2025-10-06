- Whether you say ‘color’ or ‘colour’ we’ve got you covered: you can now choose between UK English and US English.
- Unity engine vulnerability has been patched for improved security. Customers can keep streaming in!
Engine's vulnerability patched
Update notes via Steam Community
