6 October 2025 Build 20253888 Edited 6 October 2025 – 14:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Whether you say ‘color’ or ‘colour’ we’ve got you covered: you can now choose between UK English and US English.
  • Unity engine vulnerability has been patched for improved security. ​Customers can keep streaming in!

Changed files in this update

Windows Rip Them Off - Windows Depot 1295861
  • Loading history…
macOS Rip Them Off - Mac Depot 1295862
  • Loading history…
Linux Rip Them Off - Linux Depot 1295863
  • Loading history…
