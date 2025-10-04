 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20253841 Edited 4 October 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugs

- Fixed AI cheating on orders (Patrick, Luke) - still had issues in 1.0.83dev3 but should now be fixed. AI was getting off cheap on complicated plans ;-)
- Also messages about AI orders mismatch during its turn should be gone (Patrick, Luke)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 887492
Windows DLC 4006120English Depot 4006120
