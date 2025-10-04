 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20253837 Edited 4 October 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added EASY and NORMAL difficulties. (Since the anomalies that appear now vary by difficulty, your cleared anomaly progress has been reset.)
  • Fixed a bug in the options menu.


Thank you for your continued support of SUSHI DELIVERY.

