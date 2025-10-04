 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20253802
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

After two days of intensive overtime work, MushDash has received its very Sec update and bug-fix patch!

JustFixSomeBugs

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3026252
