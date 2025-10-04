 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20253776
Update notes via Steam Community

Unity recently reported a serious security vulnerability in many versions of their engine going back to 2017. Read more about it here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

Based on Unity recommendations, we have patched the UnityPlayer.dll file for:

  • SQUIRMISH: The Videogame of Brawling Beasties

  • SQUIRMISH: The Videogame of Brawling Beasties DEMO

Aside from eliminating the security issue, we expect this update to have no effect on end-user experience, but if you encounter any unexpected issues, please let us know.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1449621
