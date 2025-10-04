 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20253762
Hello everyone, Here are the changes.
-The outline of the center of the weapon has been changed; it will now be more visible when assembling the weapon.
-Fixed some English localization errors.
-I tried to fix the weapon in the shooting gallery. I added several RPI checks. No errors were detected during testing. I'd be grateful to anyone who could test this or who experienced this error.

