Major 4 October 2025 Build 20253747 Edited 5 October 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📰 Update Time!

Greetings Mubs, you're reading the latest news about Minigame Madness V0.16! This bi-weekly update we've added a NEW minigame, a new status page & more! 🤩

⚠️ Check the changelog at the bottom of this post for the full list of changes!

⭐ General Changes

🛜 Status Page

While not super necessary, considering our up-time is effectively 100%, we have finally launched a status page! 🌐


https://status.minigamemadness.net

Here you can always check if the Minigame Madness servers are running smoothly, or if there’s any downtime or maintenance happening.

If you ever get a connection error, you’ll see a "Check Status" button leading directly to this page. No more guessing if it’s you or the servers! (tbh it's probably you... 😅)

💡 We've also added tips to the page for people who still experience connection issues despite systems being operational.

💥 NEW MINIGAME!

🔪 Traitor Trouble

Traitor Trouble is the 16th minigame addition to our roster, as voted for by the community, when it was still named 🔪 Manic Murderer. We changed the name to be more fitting, as the LORE states Mubs cannot die or be killed.

In 🔪 Traitor Trouble, your goal differs based on your randomly assigned role:
  • Traitor - Eliminate everyone else. If they get eliminated, the game ends.
  • Sheriff - Shoot the traitor. If they get eliminated, their gun is dropped.
  • Innocents - Try to survive. Pick up the gun if it drops, and become a hero.

For now, the map is hella goofy but that will be improved over time! ✨

⚠️ As with all WIP minigames, 🔪 Traitor Trouble could be very unbalanced and will receive big improvements and changes over the coming updates! ⚒️

👀 Teaser Time!

🤖 Bot Updates

Bot development has been in full force, and this time we'd like to showcase some very WIP Blazing Bullets bots! 💥
They still need a lot more training, but it's already real fun dodging bullets with 'em! 💫

🔔 Stay Tuned

Stay tuned to the ever-expanding Minigame Madness experience by following us on Steam and joining the Discord community! Spread the word about Minigame Madness by leaving a review! 📢

Have an epic day, or an average one! No pressure. 👋🏼



V0.16

  • Added new WIP minigame: Traitor Trouble (The traitor must eliminate all, while the sheriff tries to stop them!)
  • Added status page at https://status.minigamemadness.net
  • Added ability for minigames to hide/disable chat while participating (for Traitor Trouble)
  • Added ability for minigames to hide scorebar while participating (for Traitor Trouble)
  • Added ability for minigames to disable tab player list entry darkening upon death while participating (for Traitor Trouble)
  • Added ability for items to be hidden when not aiming (for Traitor Trouble)
  • Added "Check Status" button when having a connection error which leads to our new status website
  • Added links to wiki and status page to Extras->Links
  • Added a confirm message box when clearing your Condo
  • Added "Ant" outfit
  • Added "hidden weapon" tutorial type
  • Changed "Snorp" outfit
  • Changed video titles in chat to be surrounded by quotation marks
  • Changed some Extras subtabs to be right-aligned
  • Changed Extras->Links to be re-sorted
  • Changed "Steam Community" link inside Extras->Links to be called "Steam"
  • Changed the clear Condo button to be disabled outside of your own Condo
  • Changed "Aim" tutorial type to not count time when no item is held
  • Fixed being able to jump on tall tower rim in Royal Rumble
  • Fixed Royal Rumble logpile collision to be less bumpy
  • Fixed Royal Rumble being missing from the "Released" playlist and still being in the "Work-in-progress" playlist
  • Fixed Chaotic Chambers cage drop algorithm not considering skill-issue deaths

