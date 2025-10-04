 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20253714 Edited 4 October 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Changed a minor physics settings on the second minigame type's grabbable objects to prevent them from getting frozen.
  • Made the separators in the 3 chemicals puzzle harder to move by other objects.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3956562
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3956563
  • Loading history…
