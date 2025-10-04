Our latest update addresses a Unity related security vulnerability. It was recently discovered that all Windows, MacOS, Linux and Android games made with Unity 2017 and later might have this security vulnerability. Unity released new editor versions that fixes it, but all affected games still need to be rebuilt with the recent editor.
So I re-built Clown House 1 with recent Unity versions that fixes the vulnerability. I will be updating other Aslan Game Studio games in Steam, too.
Security update
