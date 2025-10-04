 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20253700 Edited 4 October 2025 – 17:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Our latest update addresses a Unity related security vulnerability. It was recently discovered that all Windows, MacOS, Linux and Android games made with Unity 2017 and later might have this security vulnerability. Unity released new editor versions that fixes it, but all affected games still need to be rebuilt with the recent editor.

So I re-built Clown House 1 with recent Unity versions that fixes the vulnerability. I will be updating other Aslan Game Studio games in Steam, too.

Changed files in this update

Windows Windows Depot Depot 387971
  • Loading history…
macOS Mac Depot Depot 387972
  • Loading history…
Linux Linux Depot Depot 387973
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link