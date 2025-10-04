NEW ARENA: JAGGED PEAKS

PERFORMANCE AND FIDELITY

DLSS has been upgraded to version 4, providing substantially higher quality upscaling.



TSR has also been upgraded for those without NVIDIA cards.



Upgrades and tweaks to Lumen Global Illumination.



FSR4 frame generation has been implemented, giving those without NVIDIA 4000+ series cards an option for higher frame rates.



Implemented NVidia Reflex and AMD Antilag to ensure input is processed as quickly as possible.



Implemented new techniques for reducing the blur created by Temporal Anti Aliasing (TAA).



Added micro details to many of the biomes.



Many other small tweaks based on extensive profiling.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Arena Survivors maps can now be individually selected when starting or retrying a game.



The Black Pool Soundtrack: All music tracks have been updated to the finalized album versions.



BALANCE UPDATES

Colossus: Reduced bombardment detonation radius by 30%, damage by 20%.



Tesla Coils: Increased damage by 14%, and increased the max distance a rod can be placed.



Focused Light: Reduced the potency of the ‘Increase charge damage and effect’ upgrade by 20%



BUG FIXES

Fixed issue where Steam could fail to register an achievement being unlocked. Implemented a correction process on the main menu that will unlock achievements that previously failed to register with Steam. Open the game to unlock your missed achievements!



Fixed bugs with Molten Pillars Arena that could result in too few flux being rewarded.



Fixed various audio bugs.



Fixed visual artifact where some of the spell would remain for Tesla Coils and Void Crystal.



Prepare to face off in a brand new arena with combat progressing over six varied zones.This patch delivers a massive leap in visual fidelity, featuring clearer rendering, improved framerates, and reduced noise.And many more smaller fixes, tweaks.Shout out to Wrusty, SherpaPimps, Darth, Chlo, and BeardedInk for their help in playtesting this patch!