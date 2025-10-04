 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20253684 Edited 4 October 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello guys!

I got some bug reports since yesterday which should be all fixed now.

- fixed a crash when playing on brazilian
- added screenshot function on F12
- fixed a bug regarding the story and the audio played
- animals were floating on the water, that should be fixed now

If you got some more for me, just let me know!


I wish you a nice weekend :)

