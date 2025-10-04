Hello guys!
I got some bug reports since yesterday which should be all fixed now.
- fixed a crash when playing on brazilian
- added screenshot function on F12
- fixed a bug regarding the story and the audio played
- animals were floating on the water, that should be fixed now
If you got some more for me, just let me know!
I wish you a nice weekend :)
First Day Patch!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update