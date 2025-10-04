Unity Security Issue Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Yesterday, Unity notified developers about a security issue with all Unity apps, advising developers to update their apps for PC and Android. This game has now successfully been updated with the new security patch fixed! :) I am in the process of updating all affected Valorware apps - Thank you!
