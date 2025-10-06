This is a important update that addresses a recently identified security vulnerability within Unity.
This new patch fixes the issue. Please update your game as soon as possible to stay protected.
You can read more about it here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Also some minor localization fixes and updated level select images.
Unity Engine Update that addresses CVE-2025-59489
