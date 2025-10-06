 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20253603 Edited 6 October 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a important update that addresses a recently identified security vulnerability within Unity.
This new patch fixes the issue. Please update your game as soon as possible to stay protected.

You can read more about it here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Also some minor localization fixes and updated level select images.

