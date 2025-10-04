 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20253575 Edited 4 October 2025 – 16:13:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated Aleato unity version to 6000.2.6f2 as prior version may contain a security risk.
I have not properly tested this build as much as I want, If you are having any issues please comment here or over on the discussion board.

//Carl

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3656051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link