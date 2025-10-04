 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20253532 Edited 4 October 2025 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This change patches a security vulnerability that was announced recently in older Unity versions. While it doesn't look like there's been any exploits taking advantage of this vulnerability, Unity (and I) suggest you update your game(s) to the latest versions to patch it.

For more detail on the vulnerability itself, see: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3048771
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3048772
  • Loading history…
