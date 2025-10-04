Update, Version 20251004
English
##########Content################
[Furniture]New Furniture: Witchcraft Alchemy Device
[Shopping]Enchantopia Elegance Emporium now sells both Witchcraft Alchemy Devices and Witch's Cauldrons
[Shopping]Random witchcraft vendors now also sell Witchcraft Alchemy Devices.
[Shopping]The Priestess in the Beasthrys Temple now also sells Witchcraft Alchemy Devices and Witch's Cauldrons. The price is affected by your relationship with the Dolovian.
[Beasthrys Temple]Added a Witchcraft Alchemy Device.
[Wiki]Updated the alchemy page.
简体中文
##########Content################
【家具】新家具：巫术炼金装置
【购物】优雅吟唱者秘法店现在会贩卖巫术炼金装置和女巫的大锅。
【购物】随机的巫术用品商人现在同样会贩卖巫术炼金装置。
【购物】碧丝崔斯神殿的女祭司现在也会贩卖巫术炼金装置和女巫的大锅，价格受到你和多洛维人的关系度影响。
【碧丝崔斯神殿】加入了一台巫术炼金装置。
【维基】更新了炼金页面。
