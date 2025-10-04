English##########Content################[Furniture]New Furniture: Witchcraft Alchemy Device[Shopping]Enchantopia Elegance Emporium now sells both Witchcraft Alchemy Devices and Witch's Cauldrons[Shopping]Random witchcraft vendors now also sell Witchcraft Alchemy Devices.[Shopping]The Priestess in the Beasthrys Temple now also sells Witchcraft Alchemy Devices and Witch's Cauldrons. The price is affected by your relationship with the Dolovian.[Beasthrys Temple]Added a Witchcraft Alchemy Device.[Wiki]Updated the alchemy page.简体中文##########Content################【家具】新家具：巫术炼金装置【购物】优雅吟唱者秘法店现在会贩卖巫术炼金装置和女巫的大锅。【购物】随机的巫术用品商人现在同样会贩卖巫术炼金装置。【购物】碧丝崔斯神殿的女祭司现在也会贩卖巫术炼金装置和女巫的大锅，价格受到你和多洛维人的关系度影响。【碧丝崔斯神殿】加入了一台巫术炼金装置。【维基】更新了炼金页面。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场