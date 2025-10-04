Fixed a save-load issue which caused the game to be stuck in 'loading'



Lowered mass speed increase in Roach Run



Lowered Face aggression increase in endless iron knuckle



Fixed the ``'notarget'`` cheat not working on many denizens.



Fixed decals on a few levels in the Abyss not being mirrored when the level is flipped.



I've made some adjustments to how the face's body is rendered in the hopes that it will improve performance a bit as well.I have a list of other tweaks I'll be getting into after the weekend which should (hopefully) do more for anyone that having performance problems in the new areas.Thank you!-Holly