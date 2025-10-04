- Re-implemented the missing tooltip for the PIPs multiplier button, which now correctly displays all keyboard hotkeys for allocation.
Balance:
- The 'Light Resonance' star upgrade has been re-balanced into a three-tiered system: 'Resonance,' 'Radiance,' and 'Harmony.' This smooths out the early-game prestige bonus while providing a satisfying new upgrade path.
- The 'Auto-Purchase' AI is now smarter and will prioritize buying all available production upgrades before purchasing the White Essence mixer, leading to more efficient runs.
Fixes:
- The 'Manual Control' PIP AI mode no longer automatically deallocates all PIPs. It will now remain passive until the 'Manual AI: ON' toggle is activated, allowing players to manage PIPs manually or use the 'Import' feature without interference.
- Overhauled the 'High Yield' PIP AI solvers with a more mathematically precise allocation method. This completely resolves the long-standing issue where the AI would create small resource deficits, especially in secondary colors.
